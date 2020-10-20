VIDEO: Neal Brown previews clash with Texas Tech

West Virginia center back Gabby Robinson was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after her performance in the seventh-ranked Mountaineers' victory against Baylor on Friday.

Robinson, a sophomore, earned her first assist of the season when she sent a long through ball to Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel, who made a run at net and finished the play for the eventual game-winning goal. On top of her offensive performance, she was a main piece in WVU's back line that allowed just one score and three shots on goal.