Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
Maryland Elections
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Fairfax County police investigating a domestic-related homicide on Janna Lee Ave.
Maryland State Police investigating multi-vehicle fatal crash
Beware of carnivorous hammerhead worms wreaking havoc on lawns
Video
COVID-19 variants: What happens when we finish the Greek alphabet?
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Game of the Week
Play of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
Monster Jam Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mountaineers react to Black Diamond Trophy nail-biter
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 18, 2021 / 05:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2021 / 05:35 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mountaineers react to Black Diamond Trophy nail-biter
Video
West Virginia holds line to snatch Black Diamond Trophy from No. 15 Virginia Tech
WVU commit Nicco Marchiol leads massive comeback to knock off No. 7 Bishop Gorman
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 4
Video
WVU volleyball falls to No. 20 PSU
West Virginia has sights set on taking Black Diamond Trophy from No. 15 Virginia Tech
Video
Lindy’s ranks WVU women’s hoops No. 16 in preseason poll
Keys to the Game: Mountaineers need physicality, home field advantage vs. Hokies
WVU-Marshall rivalry takes new turn as No. 4 Mountaineers visit No. 6 Herd
Video
Two quick goals lift West Virginia over JMU
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Twin sisters and a man arrested for 2017 murder of sisters’ sibling
Video
Hagerstown police searching for 27-year-old involved in fatal shooting of 21-year-old
Monster Jam roars into Hagerstown
Video
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies shut down Mt. Airy prostitution ring
Video
Maryland State Police investigating multi-vehicle fatal crash