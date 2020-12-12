Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Pass or Fail
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Senior Day Spotlight: Departing players reminisce and bid farewell to Mountaineer Nation
WV DHHR reports more than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases
CDC advisory committee recommends Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 16 and up
Video
Do Christmas displays show bias against the poor and those who don’t celebrate? These neighbors say yes
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Masters Report
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Remarkable Women Contest
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Disney DCappella Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 12, 2020 / 02:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2020 / 02:30 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Lyons shares message with football seniors, remains committed to playing bowl game
VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash
Video
Senior Day Spotlight: Departing players reminisce and bid farewell to Mountaineer Nation
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 14
Video
No. 7 Baylor explodes in second half and hands WVU first loss
Video
Lyons: Athletes disappointed, but understanding after cancellation of Oklahoma game
Video
No. 11 Mountaineer men’s hoops opens home slate against North Texas
Video
WVU to wear commemorative Kittie Blakemore patches
WVU football’s regular season finale with Oklahoma canceled
WVU men’s hoops to host North Texas on Friday
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Weather
Unresponsive adult male pulled from Carroll Creek in Frederick County
Video
D.C. lawyer named Financial Times Top 5 most innovative lawyers in America
Video
Armed man hanging from antenna pole shot, killed by police after standoff in Jefferson County
Video
Road closures announced ahead of another “Stop the Steal” march
Video