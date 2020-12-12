VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash

This weekend on the regular season finale of The Neal Brown Show, the Gold and Blue Nation team will honor the seniors for WVU football, and their leadership during an unusual season. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers, and look back on the 2020 season.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Brown look back at the Mountaineers’ tough loss in their final road game of the season against Iowa State. Coach Brown and Tony look back on an unusual season of play during a global pandemic. Coach Brown looks at the positives of play within their program, and he commends his team of how strong they have played throughout the season. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, sponsored by Encova Insurance: