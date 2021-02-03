VIDEO: Mike Carey says Iowa State victory was “good win for us” as squad wins ninth straight

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories