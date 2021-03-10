VIDEO: Mike Carey previews Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia didn't have to wait long for its revenge shot at Oklahoma State as the 10th-ranked Mountaineers tip off their postseason run with a rematch against the 12th-ranked Cowboys. The action in Kansas City gets started at 11:30 a.m. ET.

WVU's disappointing loss from Saturday is obviously fresh in the mind of the team and its fans. In fact, that game's outcome is the very reason this rematch is even happening, as it triggered the Mountaineers' fall from the 2-seed to the 4-seed.