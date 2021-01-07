VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to clash with Texas and potential top pick Charli Collier

The 2021 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, set to take place at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, have been relocated, as approved by the NCAA on Wednesday.

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams were tabbed to host the championships for the second consecutive season from March 8-10. The Mountaineers also hosted the zone meet in 2020, as a part of their inaugural season at the Aquatic Center.