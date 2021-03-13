Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Traffic
Webchat
National
Video Game News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Download the WDVM 25 News App
Top Stories
Delaplaine Arts Center features student work for Youth Art Month
Video
Saturday morning accident sends a child to D.C. Children’s
UPDATE: Deputies apprehend suspect in Frederick County, Md. burglary
Video
LA opens its 1st tiny home village to combat homelessness
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Cameras
Download the Weather App
Sports
Basketball Madness
Big Race – Daytona
Washington Huddle
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Basketball Madness
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Highlights
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Apps
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to Big 12 Tournament finals
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Mar 13, 2021 / 07:50 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 13, 2021 / 07:50 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Kluska’s walk-off in extras gives WVU series-ending win over Central Michigan
Video
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to Big 12 Tournament finals
Video
WVU women’s basketball advances to Big 12 Tournament finals after defeating Oklahoma State
Video
Mountaineer gymnastics plays host to Pitt in regular-season finale
WVU baseball opens double-header with loss to Central Michigan
WVU men’s soccer travels to Western Michigan
WVU volleyball match vs. George Washington canceled
Mountaineer gymnastics suffers setback in Pittsburgh
WVU gymnastics suffer setback in Pittsburgh
WVU volleyball drops spring opener at No. 21 Western Kentucky
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Deputies apprehend suspect in Frederick County, Md. burglary
Video
Berkeley County shooting turns fatal, suspects in custody
Video
One with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle and van collide
Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Frederick County
Video
“It’s insane”: Long lines at Six Flags vaccination site
Video