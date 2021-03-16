Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Traffic
Webchat
National
Video Game News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Download the WDVM 25 News App
Top Stories
Winchester launches city-wide housing study
State leaders virtually held the annual Substance Use Disorder Best Practices Conference
Deadly neighborhood plane crash caught on camera
Video
Man arrested after admitting to setting girlfriend’s home on fire
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Cameras
Download the Weather App
Sports
Basketball Madness
Big Race – Daytona
Washington Huddle
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Basketball Madness
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Highlights
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Apps
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead Lehigh matchup in NCAA Tournament
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Mar 16, 2021 / 01:52 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2021 / 01:52 PM EDT
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead Lehigh matchup in NCAA Tournament
Video
Golf Wraps Up Day One in Texas
WVU baseball readies for midweek series with Morehead State
WVU women earn 4-seed in NCAA Tournament field
Mountaineer GameDay: NCAA Tournament Special
WVU cross country finishes competition at NCAA’s
WVU football announces linebacker addition
WVU women stay put in AP Top 25
WVU remains inside the top 15 in the final AP Poll
WATCH: Morehead St. head coach previews Friday’s NCAA Tournament meeting with WVU
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Family: Stimulus check argument led to Indianapolis quadruple murder
Video
No reported injuries in morning Hagerstown fire
“It’s insane”: Long lines at Six Flags vaccination site
Video
Weather
Study shows Americans are eager to travel after vaccine rollout
Video