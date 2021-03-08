Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Traffic
Webchat
National
Video Game News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Download the WDVM 25 News App
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 in VA for the first time since October
Two giraffes found dead after zoo fire
Video
Fairfax residents “rally for the flag”
Video
CDC updates mask and social distancing guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Cameras
Download the Weather App
Sports
Basketball Madness
Big Race – Daytona
Washington Huddle
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Basketball Madness
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Highlights
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Apps
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mike Carey disappointed with Baylor loss; looks ahead to Big 12 Tournament
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Mar 8, 2021 / 11:02 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 8, 2021 / 11:02 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mike Carey disappointed with Baylor loss; looks ahead to Big 12 Tournament
Video
No. 17 WVU dominated inside, takes loss to No. 6 Baylor before heading to Big 12 Tournament
Video
Women’s field set for Big 12 Championship
Mountaineer baseball keeps pace at No. 23
Derek Culver headlines list of Mountaineers honored by Big 12
WVU women move up in AP Poll
WVU remains inside the top 10
Video
Conference tournament seeding, matchup set for WVU hoops
What’s next for WVU hoops seniors Sherman, Osabuohien?
Video
WVU women’s soccer shines in spring season opener at Saint Joseph’s
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Giant Food launches campaign displaying minority-owned business tags on products
Video
“It’s insane”: Long lines at Six Flags vaccination site
Video
Longtime radio host Peter ‘Kane’ Deibler of The Kane Show dies of illness
Weather
First Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at local university
Video