Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Loudoun Therapeutic Riding expands, advancing their services
Montgomery Co. leaders look to “restore public trust” in police investigations
Ranson Elementary School holds first-ever Book Blitz
Winter weather projections: What’s predicted for where you live
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Matt Moore, Andrew Jackson update on OL, DL
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 16, 2021 / 04:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2021 / 04:29 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Matt Moore, Andrew Jackson update on OL, DL
Video
“The House That Nikki Built,” special on WVU women’s soccer coach Izzo-Brown, set to debut Aug. 18
WVU ground game “making progress” as camp continues
Video
Saturday’s scrimmage provided some impressive highlights but also exposed bad habits
Video
The front-runners in the search for Leddie Brown’s “reliable” backup
Video
Former WVU striker Michaela Abam joins Houston Dash
VIDEO: WVU football assistants give update fall camp update
Video
Beh added to women’s basketball roster
2021 women’s soccer promotional schedule revealed
Mark Goetz falls in US Amateur match play on 18th hole
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Biden addressing nation on chaos in Afghanistan
Live
Three WV counties in red, active COVID-19 cases near 6,000
Video
One dead and two injured after shooting in Southeast D.C.
Video
Washington, DC Weather
The Federal Student Loan moratorium has been extended
Video