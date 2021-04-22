VIDEO: Mark Goetz, Sean Covich preview 2021 Big 12 Championships

We’re talking football and fùtbol coming up this weekend on the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on WVU sports including a preview for the upcoming Gold-Blue Spring Game and the Women's College Cup.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer to breakdown WVU women’s soccer earning the No. 5 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. WVU baseball fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 2-1 series at Monongalia County Ballpark, Nick and Anjelica will break that series down coming up this weekend. They will also preview WVU golf heading to Hutchison, Kansas for the Big 12 Golf Championships from April 26-28. Former WVU women's basketball sharpshooter Kysre Gondrezick made headlines last week being selected the fourth overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft. Gondrezick becomes the highest selected Mountaineer in draft history.