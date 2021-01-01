Skip to content
VIDEO: Liberty Bowl win was “fitting way” to end 2020, Neal Brown says
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 31, 2020 / 08:51 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 31, 2020 / 08:51 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Josh Chandler-Semedo says Army had WVU “in a rough spot” before taking over to win
Video
VIDEO: TJ Simmons says playing with Austin Kendall “was just natural”
Video
VIDEO: Liberty Bowl win was “fitting way” to end 2020, Neal Brown says
Video
Kendall leads WVU on second half comeback to beat Army in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Video
FINAL: West Virginia beats Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 24-21
Video
No. 1 of ’20: WVU hoops upsets No. 4 Baylor to end season
Video
Stills, Smith Named FWAA All-Americans
WVU women’s basketball’s road game at Kansas State postponed
Darius Stills on final game with brother Dante: “We’re going out with a bang”
Video
West Virginia looks to end season strong vs. Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl
