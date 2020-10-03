Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Annual Slave Memorial Commemoration held at Mount Vernon
Video
Fairfax County NAACP announces its support for proposed admissions changes
Video
Three organizations receive funding to support teen pregnancy prevention programs
Video
Local organization giving away free winter clothing
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
2020 Virtual Youth Livestock Show
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Inova Medical Minute
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Leddie Brown says grit “means a lot” to West Virginia
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 3, 2020 / 07:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2020 / 07:18 PM EDT
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
PHOTOS: Mountaineers snag wild and wonderful double-OT win over Baylor
Gallery
VIDEO: Leddie Brown says grit “means a lot” to West Virginia
Video
VIDEO: “I just love football,” Darius Stills says
Video
VIDEO: Tykee Smith discusses clutch interception in double-OT
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown speaks after “gritty” win over Baylor
Video
Mountaineers win dramatic double overtime clash with Baylor
Video
Mountaineer GameDay – Baylor 2020
Video
FINAL: West Virginia wins overtime thriller over Baylor, 27-21
Brown expects Doege to bounce back from “uncharacteristic” performance
Video
No. 7 Mountaineers score twice in 16 seconds to snatch bounce-back victory over Texas
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Board of Education member shares disturbing posts on social media
Video
Police investigate Germantown doctor’s office burglary
Video
FCPD identifies woman shot to death in Reston
Video
Candidates vie for votes in quick closing arguments of Virginia Senate Debate
Video
Weather