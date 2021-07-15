Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Montgomery County Department of Transportation will resume late fees
Inmates at Frederick County Adult Detention Center can now enjoy the renovated gym
Delta COVID-19 variant found in Allegany County
Ohio University offers in-state tuition to West Virginia students
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Leddie Brown on leadership within WVU football
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 15, 2021 / 09:44 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2021 / 09:44 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Leddie Brown on leadership within WVU football
Video
VIDEO: Dante Stills looks ahead to 2021 season
Video
Mountaineer men’s soccer completes 2021 signing class
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives thoughts on NIL, breaks down vaccine policy
Video
Neal Brown sets the stage for 2021: Season goal “is to prove them wrong”
Video
VIDEO: Coaches speak on day one of Big 12 Media Days
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown takes podium at Big 12 Media Days
Video
VIDEO: Bob Bowlsby opens Big 12 Media Days
Video
Pitcher Zach Ottinger to return to WVU baseball
Big 12 Media Days: Here’s what to expect
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Delta COVID-19 variant found in Allegany County
Son arrested for allegedly murdering his dad
Video
VEC: Fraud at unprecedented levels, issues taking weeks to resolve
Video
Fairfax County PD identifies a man of interest in missing person case of Emily Lu
Fairfax County health workers vaccinate nearly 600 homebound residents