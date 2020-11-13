Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Prince William police search for Fredericksburg man accused of rape of minor
LIVE: President Trump to provide COVID-19 update
Live
Governor Jim Justice shuts down winter sports, at least until January 11th
Video
Watch Live: Pres. Trump to speak at White House about coronavirus in first public comments since Election Day
Live
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Masters Report
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Jordan McCabe discusses improving his shot in the offseason
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
West Virginia’s undefeated home record on the line as they host TCU
Video
VIDEO: Jordan McCabe discusses improving his shot in the offseason
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says WVU men’s hoops could be “special group”
Video
WVU men’s basketball fills last scholarship with signing of Ohio guard Kobe Johnson
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to 2020-21 slate
Video
WVU hosts TCU on Military Appreciation Day
Video
No. 13 Mountaineers fall to No. 1 Texas in four sets at home
Video
VIDEO: Kysre Gondrezick says she feels faster and lighter after offseason work
Video
TCU at West Virginia: TV/stream info, odds, kick time and more
Video
Izzo-Brown adds 11 signees
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
“Million MAGA March” coming to the Nation’s Capital
Video
LIVE: President Trump to provide COVID-19 update
Live
Frederick County Board of Health discussed further COVID-19 regulations
Video
Teen baker from Hagerstown looks forward to culinary future
Video
Woodbridge man charged for drive-by shooting