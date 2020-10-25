VIDEO: Jarret Doege talks homecoming game and improvements for next week

For the second time this season, a defensive touchdown signaled doom for West Virginia in a Big 12 contest.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s matchup between WVU and Texas Tech, Red Raiders defensive back Zech McPhearson recovered a fumble by West Virginia wide receiver Sam James and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. That score put TTU ahead 34-27 with 8:44 to play, and the home team never rescinded its advantage, winning by that score.