VIDEO: Huggins praises team’s effort in Big 12 Tournament loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University junior Verena Zaisberger earns the sport of rifle's top academic honor, as she was named the Elite 90 Award winner for NCAA Division I Rifle.

A native of Hohenems, Austria, Zaisberger, a music and french major, shows a 4.0-grade point average (GPA). “I’m really pleased for Verena to win such a prestigious award,” coach Jon Hammond said. “I am delighted to have another team member win this. It’s a really nice recognition for the hard work that goes into the classroom. Not just for Verena, but our whole team, and the culture and example that they set for each other.” Four different Mountaineers have claimed the Elite 90 Award since 2011-12.