Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Black History Month
WDVM Webchat
Pass or Fail
National
Elections
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
#JeepsForGeorgie cancer patient passes away
Off by one number: Missouri girl inundated with phone calls from Arizonans looking for vaccine
Video
MRI researcher may have accidentally discovered how gas planets are magnetic
Trouble breathing, tooth loss: Some COVID-19 patients face lasting effects
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Huggins praises defense, laments offense after K-State win
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Jan 23, 2021 / 07:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2021 / 07:19 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Huggins praises defense, laments offense after K-State win
Video
No. 14 WVU coasts to wire-to-wire road victory over Kansas State in return
Video
Mountaineer GameDay – Kansas State Jan. 23, 2021
Video
Tony Fields II receives invite to new-look NFL Combine
WVU hoops to host limited spectators for Jan. 30 game vs. Florida
Mountaineer gymnastics drops 2021 opener
Video
WVU adds match, heads to Cleveland State
No. 4 rifle Mountaineers open home season
Here’s what WVU football’s seniors are doing with their extra year of eligibility
Mountaineer Round-up: Adams stays hot, Gymnastics embarks on 2021 season
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Multimillion dollar lottery ticket sold at Hagerstown convenience store
School systems, families react to Hogan’s reopening deadline
Video
Montgomery County Police investigate two gas station burglaries in Germantown
Video
Weather
Awe & Shock: D.C. locals react to the nation’s Capitol under military control
Video