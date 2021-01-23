VIDEO: Huggins praises defense, laments offense after K-State win

The Mountaineers are set to take on the court after a two week hiatus due to COVID-19 issues within the WVU basketball program. Before tip-off in Manhattan, KS catch up on a brand-new episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell get you ready as the Mountaineers prepare to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a showdown on the road.

In the opening segment, Anjelica and Nick break-down the latest news regarding schedule changes for the Mountaineers. Get to know today's opponent K-State in the Know Your Opponent, brought to you by AARP West Virginia. Anjelica will take a closer look at the Big 12 Conference standings and go inside the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will bring you a weather update in the Encova Insurance Weather Report: