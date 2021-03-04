VIDEO: Huggins has high praise for freshman Jalen Bridges

West Virginia men's basketball defeated TCU at home, 76-67, surviving the Horned Frogs to get one game closer to the second seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineer victory inches Bob Huggins ever closer to an historic landmark, as the victory is the 899th for the WVU coach. The win also gave a flash of the future of Mountaineer basketball as a freshman from Fairmont emerged as the star for WVU -- Jalen Bridges.