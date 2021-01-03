Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Pass or Fail
National
Elections
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
D.C. small businesses receive thousands from grant program
Video
Barstool Sports selects Freddie’s Beach Bar for COVID-19 funding
Video
DC police shoot armed man
Three injured, including sheriff’s deputy, in Loudoun County shooting
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Huggins disappointed after OU loss
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 2, 2021 / 07:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 2, 2021 / 07:52 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Jalen Bridges says his first-start jitters came off early vs. OU
Video
VIDEO: Taz Sherman breaks down loss despite career game
Video
VIDEO: Huggins disappointed after OU loss
Video
Sherman, Bridges heat up, but Sooners get hotter and beat No. 9 WVU in Norman
Video
Women’s basketball set for Sunday matchup at Oklahoma
WVU Athletics launches “Time 2 Climb” initiative
WVU hoops set to begin road trip with matchup vs. Oklahoma
Video
Scheduling changes announced for WVU women’s basketball
Huggins on Tshiebwe’s departure: “What do we do going forward? We’re gonna win more games.”
Video
Tshiebwe steps away from WVU hoops
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Three injured, including sheriff’s deputy, in Loudoun County shooting
DC Hotel set to close January 4-6 for potential protests
Video
Parent suing school system over lack of in-person learning options
Video
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan opens the new year with optimistic message
Video
Charles Town couple from Latin America lives out their culinary dream
Video