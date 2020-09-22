VIDEO: Doege knows the gameplan for Oklahoma State

West Virginia’s starting quarterback stepped up to the podium to give his thoughts ahead of WVU’s Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Jarret Doege started his first game at Milan Puskar Stadium against the Cowboys in 2019, going for 307 yards and a touchdown as the Mountaineers fell 20-13. WVU struggled converting with their red zone offense, the improvement of which Doege says is a priority this weekend.

Last week, Oklahoma State squeezed out a victory over Tulsa in Stillwater, 16-7.

Action between West Virginia and Oklahoma State kicks off at 3:30 ET on ABC in Stillwater, Oklahoma.