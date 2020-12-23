Skip to content
VIDEO: Disappointed Huggins says “We didn’t go rebound the ball”
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 22, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Disappointed Huggins says “We didn’t go rebound the ball”
Video
No. 3 Kansas captures victory over No. 7 WVU despite McNeil’s first-half flurry
Video
Huggins again on ballot for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Mountaineer GameDay returns with exclusive live coverage during 2020 Bowl Special
Darius Stills earns All-America nod from ESPN
No. 10 from ’20: Big 12 stays course toward fall sports
Video
Army fills Liberty Bowl vacancy, will face WVU on Dec. 31
No. 7 West Virginia heads to Lawrence for marquee Big 12 matchup with No. 3 Kansas
Video
Tennessee pauses team activities due to COVID-19, will not compete in Liberty Bowl
West Virginia comes back to defeat Ohio in a game of two halves
Video
