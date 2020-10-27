Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Local organization working to “secure the call”
Video
Sharpsburg teen wins National American Miss Maryland
Video
Childhood lead poisoning on the decline in Maryland
Second stimulus checks: Trump eyes aid deal with direct payments after Election Day
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Defensive Assts. Lesley, Addae preview Kansas State clash
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 27, 2020 / 06:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2020 / 06:07 PM EDT
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mountaineer student-athletes preview clash with Kansas State
Video
VIDEO: Defensive Assts. Lesley, Addae preview Kansas State clash
Video
VIDEO: Gerad Parker praises Jarret Doege, looks forward to K-State
Video
Women’s soccer stays at No. 6 in national poll
Brown provides injury updates on Alston, Cowan
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says West Virginia has to “find ways…to finish those games”
Video
Lyons announces four more home games for WVU men’s hoops
WVU golf partners with First Tee West Virginia to share sport with local kids
Video
WVU alumna Bianca St. Georges earns Rookie of the year from Chicago Red Stars
Big 12 announces conference slate for WVU men’s basketball
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Animal shelter “overrun” with kittens, offers adoption promotion
Video
A Frederick County educator earned a prestigious national teacher award
Video
Weather
Fairfax County Police investigate a bank robbery in McLean
CVS offering no-cost health screenings at select locations in greater D.C. region
Video