VIDEO: Darius Stills discusses the work of WVU’s defense so far

West Virginia University golf coach Sean Covich has announced the signings of Todd Duncan and Max Green to national letters-of-intent for the 2021-22 academic year.

A native of Daniels, West Virginia, who currently attends Shady Spring High School, Duncan is a two-time West Virginia Golf Association Boys Player of the Year (2019 & 2020). He is a two-time West Virginia Junior Amateur champion (2019 & 2020), the first West Virginia player to win back-to-back honors since 1988. Duncan represented Team Virginias in the 2020 Carolinas-Virginias matches, represented West Virginia in the Mid-Atlantic Cup and was invited to participate in the 2020 National High School Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.