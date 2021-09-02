Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
First winners of Do it for Babydog Round 2 vaccine sweepstakes announced
Suspect arrested in Costa Rica following May D.C. road rage shooting
Aftermath of Hurricane Ida: Biden pledges 'all the assistance that’s needed' after Ida
Video
American Red Cross sees increased need for volunteers
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Game of the Week
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Dan Stratford looks ahead to No. 17 Penn State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 2, 2021 / 01:42 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2021 / 01:42 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Veteran Terrapin squad, Mike Locksley getting settled in College Park
Video
Starting 2021 on the road provides a great opportunity for Brown and company
Video
VIDEO: Dan Stratford looks ahead to No. 17 Penn State
Video
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend
Keys to the Game: WVU offense looks to make great strides
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previews Michigan, Navy clashes
Video
Tracking the Mountaineers in the NFL after cut day
Brown provides personnel update ahead of season opener
Video
WVU women’s hoops to face Kentucky in 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge
Jordan Brewster earns Big 12 Honor, WVU women’s soccer ranks No. 13
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Suspect arrested in Costa Rica following May D.C. road rage shooting
Man arrested for alleged attempted assault of coworker at UHaul facility
New baseball team in Hagerstown officially approved by Atlantic League
First winners of Do it for Babydog Round 2 vaccine sweepstakes announced
Fall-like and much drier into the holiday weekend
Video