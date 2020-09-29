Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Disney to lay off 28,000 employees at its parks in California, Florida
Local political parties react ahead of the first presidential debate
Frederick Police acting chief retires after 23 years of service
Mount St. Mary’s awarded NIH grant to support student research
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
2020 Virtual Youth Livestock Show
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Inova Medical Minute
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Co-DCs Addae, Lesley hold weekly press conference
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 29, 2020 / 05:09 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2020 / 05:15 PM EDT
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Tony Fields II discusses move to West Virginia
Video
VIDEO: Chase Behrndt, Darius Stills look ahead to Baylor
Video
VIDEO: Co-DCs Addae, Lesley hold weekly press conference
Video
Brown: “We cannot beat ourselves” with penalties
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown closes book on OSU, previews Baylor
Video
Women’s soccer ranked No. 7 in national poll
Brown provides injury update: Cowan questionable for Baylor
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3
Decrease in cases in Monongalia County, return to in-person classes contribute to change in WVU fan attendance policy
Video
WVU announces 25 percent attendance for Oct. 17 football game vs. Kansas
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
4-year-old twin dies after both sisters are hit by cars on I-70, police say
Video
MCPS gives employees 45-day notice of return to schools
Video
Weather
Two killed in head-on crash, Virginia State Police investigating
Video
Frederick bank robbed Monday, surveillance photo released
Video