VIDEO: Chase Behrndt discusses offensive struggles vs. ISU

After a two week break, the Mountaineer GameDay crew is back to bring you pregame coverage before the Mountaineers face the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey and Anjelica Trinone bring you the latest on the Mountaineers before kickoff at 3:30 ET.

Nick and Amanda welcome you into a brand-new episode of Mountaineer GameDay with a look back at ISU’s 23-20 victory over Texas. They will also take a look back at the Mountaineer’s last play three weeks ago against TCU, that ended in a Mountaineer victory. Anjelica Trinone reports live from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Nick and Amanda take a look at the Big 12 Conference standings and the Saturday slate for teams in the Big 12. Nick and Amanda will also go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They will discuss key players for both the Mountaineers and the Cyclones. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will bring you the weather report in the Encova Insurance GameDay Weather: