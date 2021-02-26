VIDEO: Bob Huggins sees something familiar in upcoming opponent K-State

The No. 18/22-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team is looking for an opportunity to bounce back from a loss to Iowa State last time out, as the Mountaineers travel to Lawrence on Saturday, Feb. 27, for a rematch against Kansas

Opening tip against the Jayhawks is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 98.3 FM, 1490 AM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Saturday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call.