Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Alexandria students surprised with custom-built desks for virtual learning
ExxonMobil slashing almost 2,000 jobs in U.S.
Watch Live: As the 2020 presidential race nears its end, these are key dates ahead of Election Day
Live
Loudoun County School Board votes to eliminate class rank, adopt Latin Honor System
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says squad is “getting better” after two weeks of practice
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 29, 2020 / 01:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2020 / 01:34 PM EDT
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WVU men’s hoops tabbed third in Big 12 preseason poll
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says squad is “getting better” after two weeks of practice
Video
No. 15 WVU volleyball heads to Waco for a top-15 matchup
Video
WVU volleyball checks into national rankings for first time ever at No. 15
Video
Tshiebwe, Culver receive preseason honors from Big 12
VIDEO: Mountaineer student-athletes preview clash with Kansas State
Video
VIDEO: Defensive Assts. Lesley, Addae preview Kansas State clash
Video
VIDEO: Gerad Parker praises Jarret Doege, looks forward to K-State
Video
Women’s soccer stays at No. 6 in national poll
Brown provides injury updates on Alston, Cowan
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Graphic: Bodycam video released of police-involved death of Karon Hylton
Video
Update: Police give pursuit after Hagerstown man steals truck
Video
Animal shelter “overrun” with kittens, offers adoption promotion
Video
Second stimulus checks: Here’s why Pelosi is aiming for a deal right after Election Day
Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at a Jefferson County nursing home
Video