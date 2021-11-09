Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Coronavirus
Virginia Elections
Maryland Elections
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
National
Pet of the Week
Question of the Day
Traffic
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
New York man arrested on gun charges
Video
“We’re still here”: Parents don’t back down despite Virginia election win at Loudoun County School Board meeting
Video
The Walkersville Historical Society invites the community to visit their new home
Video
MCPS will be closed the day before Thanksgiving due to shortage of substitute teachers
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Play of the Week
Mount Basketball
Washington Huddle
Gold and Blue Nation
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pro Football Challenge
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Pet of the Week
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Halloween Costume Photo Sweepstakes
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 9, 2021 / 10:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2021 / 10:52 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Bowl projections for WVU football with three games left in regular season
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Video
Sherman scores 19 as WVU men’s basketball defeats Oakland in opener
Video
WVU football’s Esdale “touch-and-go,” Woods available for K-State
Video
WVU men’s soccer back in rankings at No. 21
WVU football at Kansas State: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Doug Nester calls WVU transfer a “great move” after battling hand injury
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown reflects on QB play, acknowledges K-State’s length
WVU’s Martinez named to 2022 Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch List
WVU hoops vs. Oakland is on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Virginia woman dressed as UPS employee shoots another woman before shooting herself
Video
Apartment building fire displaces family in Germantown
Video
“We’re still here”: Parents don’t back down despite Virginia election win at Loudoun County School Board meeting
Video
Andy McCauley handed 2 life sentences for murder of 15-year-old Riley Crossman
Video
Riverdale Park Police officer injured in shooting
Video