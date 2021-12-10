Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
National
Pet of the Week
Question of the Day
Traffic
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
inFOCUS
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
Congress concerned as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine
Video
Manassas Park schools closed Friday as police investigate threat
Video
Alexandria City Public Schools and Virginia Tech partner for STEM opportunities
Video
Alexandria Police hold annual Christmas Tree sale
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Play of the Week
Mount Basketball
Washington Huddle
Gold and Blue Nation
DC Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
China 2022
Pro Football Challenge
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Pet of the Week
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Remarkable Women
Gift of Music Sweepstakes
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History: Mind, Body & Soul
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Sunday’s clash with Kent State
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Dec 10, 2021 / 03:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2021 / 03:21 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Sunday’s clash with Kent State
Video
We’re talking bowl games and upsets this weekend on the WVU Coaches Combo Show
Video
Kent State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
WVU’s Zach Frazier named Walter Camp All-American
Pat McAfee announces massive donation to WVU Medicine Children’s
Video
WVU’s free throw shooting woes highlighted in win over No. 15 UConn
Video
Bjarne Thiesen picks up All-American honor
Video
WVU wrestling hosts Glenville State to start the weekend
WVU’s Osabuohien showcases trademark toughness in UConn win
Video
VIDEO: Huggins praises Osabuohien, talks physicality
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Frederick Co. School Superintendent placed on administrative leave
Video
Shepherd sends off football team to NCAA Division II Semifinals in Michigan
Video
Montgomery County makes changes to alcohol policy
Suspect wanted in connection to malicious wounding in Manassas
Video
Local church to give out free Christmas trees
Video