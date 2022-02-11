Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Best & Brightest
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Honoring Black History
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
National
Pet of the Week
Question of the Day
Traffic
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
‘We will catch you!’ Watch as officer helps save boy from burning home
Video
Bob Saget autopsy report shows multiple fractures, hemorrhaging near brain
Biden to divide $7B in frozen Afghan funds for terror victims, humanitarian relief
Small Nevada county renames courthouse for Trump
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Radar
Sports
Maryland Sports
DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Mount Basketball
Gold and Blue Nation
Washington Huddle
Pro Football Challenge
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Pet of the Week
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Auto Show Sweepstakes
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Best & Brightest
Remarkable Women
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Oklahoma State
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Feb 11, 2022 / 12:29 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2022 / 12:29 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
10 Mountaineers to participate in Polar Plunge
VIDEO: Huggins previews Oklahoma State
Video
WVU at Oklahoma State: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
Video
WVU golf tees off at Gators Invite Saturday
Network change for WVU women’s hoops vs. Texas
WVU track and field splits for weekend action
Spain hopes to join list of WVU Super Bowl champs
VIDEO: Randy Mazey previews 2022 WVU baseball season
Video
Quinerly scores career-high, but KU takes down WVU
Papineau set for first career PGA Tour start at WM Phoenix Open
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Dashcam video released in fatal crash
Video
Biden admin clarifies program will not include crack pipes
One dead after Fairfax shooting
Virginia Attorney General staffer email raises ethical questions from Democratic lawmakers
Video
Biden admin denies crack pipes part of fed program