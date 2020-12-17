VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Big 12 opener with Iowa State

Following an 85-54 win over James Madison, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Friday, Dec. 18, to take on Oklahoma State.

Opening tip against the Cowgirls is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The contest can be found on 98.3 FM/1490 AM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Friday’s game also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Bryndon Manzer and Mike Wolfe on the call. For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.