VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses return to the court after two-week pause

West Virginia football's top recruit in the 2021 class has also been recognized as the top player in the state by MaxPreps, the outlet announced on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was named the 2020 MaxPreps West Virginia High School Football Player of the Year after a stellar senior season at Spring Valley High. In three seasons at Spring Valley, he never allowed a sack en route to earning the Stydahar Award in his senior year, which recognizes the best interior lineman in the Mountain State.