Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Black History Month
WDVM Webchat
Pass or Fail
National
Elections
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Sen. Kaine discusses future plans under Biden administration
Fairfax County Public Schools teacher in custody for sexual assault of student over twenty years ago
Prince William County teacher on leave, after telling students he was at U.S Capitol Jan.6
Loudoun Fire Marshal’s continue to investigate Sterling Arsons
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses return to the court after two-week pause
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 21, 2021 / 02:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2021 / 02:30 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses return to the court after two-week pause
Video
Ali Jennings announces he will enter tansfer portal
VIDEO: Mike Carey breaks down win against Kansas State
Video
WVU signee Wyatt Milum named West Virginia’s Player of the Year by MaxPreps
VIDEO: Gymnastics Coach Jason Butts previews upcoming season
Video
Swimmer Dixon, diver Lenz honored by Big 12
Ardila, Ell join Mountaineers
WVU hosts Kansas State Thursday; Gondrezick expected to return
Video
Mountaineers named fall Scholar All-America Teams
Mountaineer rifle ranks No. 4
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Governor Hogan calls for reopening of Maryland schools
Video
Awe & Shock: D.C. locals react to the nation’s Capitol under military control
Video
Check your lottery tickets: $731.1 million Powerball ticket sold in Allegany County
Fairfax County Public Schools teacher in custody for sexual assault of student over twenty years ago
Fairfax residents over 65 and high-risk ages 16-64 now able to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Video