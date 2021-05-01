Valuable Experience Gained in Today’s Rowing Scrimmage

The West Virginia University rowing team played host to Robert Morris on Saturday afternoon, in a non-scored scrimmage on the Monongahela River in Morgantown.

“This type of scrimmage is always valuable to our crews, but especially this year due to the seemingly ever changing variables we’ve encountered from week-to-week.” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said.

Sunny skies, light winds and flat water provided a near idyllic setting for today’s scrimmage. As planned, the scrimmage began with 2×3’, modeling the first and last three minutes of a 2k race. All crews then competed through 3×2’, again, modeling the stages of a normal 2k race.

Following the second round of races, coaches then conferred on the water before deciding upon a final round of 4×1’ races; two with starts, two with sprints.

“Our 2V8 has been our most consistent race-day performer this season, able to plug and play in a manner of speaking, regardless of lineup changes, and they displayed that ability again today,” King added. “While our 1V8 is close to finding its groove, our V4 is the crew that will gain the most speed over the final two weeks of our season as their lineup gets finalized.”

2021 Schedule

May 16 (Sun.) – at Big 12 Championship; Austin, Texas (Lake Walter E Long)