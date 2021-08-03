Two Mountaineers named to Big 12 Soccer Preseason Team

by: Oliva Sneed, WVU Athletics

Senior defender Jordan Brewster and junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Brewster, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, earned her third consecutive honor, while Massey was named to the preseason team for the first time in her career. The duo helped WVU earn its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament bid in 2020-21, as well as record 10 or more wins for the 21st straight season.

A North Canton, Ohio, native, Brewster also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors last season after starting all 14 matches and leading the team with 1,300 minutes of total game action. The United Soccer Coaches All-American and MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List honoree helped the Mountaineers tally a trio of clean sheets in 2020-21.

Massey made 10 starts last season, logging 920 minutes in goal and recording a pair of shutouts. Notching a season record of 7-2-1, the Ottawa, Ontario, native finished the year with nine goals allowed, 16 saves and a 0.88 goals-against average.

Oklahoma State led all Big 12 schools with three selections. Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia each had two honorees, while Kansas State and Texas Tech had one selection apiece. Eleven of the 13 individuals on the preseason team were 2020 All-Big 12 performers. The Preseason All-Big 12 Team was selected by the league’s 10 head coaches, and they were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Brewster and Massey join 12 other letterwinners from the 2020-21 season returning for the Mountaineers this fall.

2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Pos.PlayerSchoolClassHometown
GKJennifer Wandt^BaylorSSr.Brookfield, Wis.
GKMadison WhiteTexas TechJr.Rockwall, Texas
GKKayza MasseyWest VirginiaJr.Ottawa, Ontario
DKim Rodriguez*Oklahoma StateSSr.Porter, Texas
DBrandi Peterson*TCUSr.Atlanta, Ga.
DJordan Brewster*West VirginiaSr.North Canton, Ohio
MFBrookelynn Entz*Kansas StateSSr.Newton, Kan.
MFOlyvia Dowell*Oklahoma StateJr.Longview, Texas
MFGrace Yochum^Oklahoma StateSr.Houston, Texas
MFJulia Grosso^Texas   Sr.Vancouver, B.C.
FTaylor Moon^BaylorSr.Highland Village, Texas
FGrace Collins*TCUJr.Houston, Texas
FKirsten Davis*Texas TechSr.St. Louis, Mo.

* – 2020 All-Big 12 First Team honoree
^ – 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players. 

