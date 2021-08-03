Two Mountaineers named to Big 12 Soccer Preseason Team

Senior defender Jordan Brewster and junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Brewster, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, earned her third consecutive honor, while Massey was named to the preseason team for the first time in her career. The duo helped WVU earn its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament bid in 2020-21, as well as record 10 or more wins for the 21st straight season.

A North Canton, Ohio, native, Brewster also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors last season after starting all 14 matches and leading the team with 1,300 minutes of total game action. The United Soccer Coaches All-American and MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List honoree helped the Mountaineers tally a trio of clean sheets in 2020-21.

Massey made 10 starts last season, logging 920 minutes in goal and recording a pair of shutouts. Notching a season record of 7-2-1, the Ottawa, Ontario, native finished the year with nine goals allowed, 16 saves and a 0.88 goals-against average.

Oklahoma State led all Big 12 schools with three selections. Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia each had two honorees, while Kansas State and Texas Tech had one selection apiece. Eleven of the 13 individuals on the preseason team were 2020 All-Big 12 performers. The Preseason All-Big 12 Team was selected by the league’s 10 head coaches, and they were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Brewster and Massey join 12 other letterwinners from the 2020-21 season returning for the Mountaineers this fall.

2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Pos. Player School Class Hometown GK Jennifer Wandt^ Baylor SSr. Brookfield, Wis. GK Madison White Texas Tech Jr. Rockwall, Texas GK Kayza Massey West Virginia Jr. Ottawa, Ontario D Kim Rodriguez* Oklahoma State SSr. Porter, Texas D Brandi Peterson* TCU Sr. Atlanta, Ga. D Jordan Brewster* West Virginia Sr. North Canton, Ohio MF Brookelynn Entz* Kansas State SSr. Newton, Kan. MF Olyvia Dowell* Oklahoma State Jr. Longview, Texas MF Grace Yochum^ Oklahoma State Sr. Houston, Texas MF Julia Grosso^ Texas Sr. Vancouver, B.C. F Taylor Moon^ Baylor Sr. Highland Village, Texas F Grace Collins* TCU Jr. Houston, Texas F Kirsten Davis* Texas Tech Sr. St. Louis, Mo.

* – 2020 All-Big 12 First Team honoree

^ – 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree



