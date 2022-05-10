WVU shortstop was seen putting in the work late into the night Tuesday following his team's big win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Hits have been hard to come by this year for West Virginia (29-18, 10-8 Big 12) shortstop Tevin Tucker.

The redshirt junior is in the midst of a 1-for-12 streak and hasn’t had a multi-hit game in well over a month.

Tucker doesn’t outwardly display the frustration he must be feeling at the plate, though.

He remains productive, dropping down bunts, stealing 19 bases and counting on the year, and owning an on-base percentage that is 128 points better than his batting average.

He’s been a #MazeyBall player, just with his stats only telling part of the story of his production.

Tucker is solid with the glove, too. A good example was the slick double play he turned in the second inning Tuesday night during West Virginia’s dominant 9-1 victory in the Backyard Brawl.

While Tuesday was a big victory for the Mountaineers, it was, unfortunately, the latest 0-for-3 night for their shortstop.

So what did he do?

He went to work.

Just one hour after @WVUBaseball defeated Pitt, Tevin Tucker was back out on the field taking BP.



Set up the screen and pitching machine himself, and got someone to feed.

That's dedication. Love it! #WVU #HailWV — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) May 11, 2022

Just one hour after the Mountaineers celebrated their win over their biggest rivals, Tucker was back out on the field.

He pulled out the pitching machine. Connected the extension cords. Got out the protective screen and the baseballs for the person feeding him pitches to hit.

Tucker worked on bunting for five minutes or so.

After that, he worked on hitting the ball to all parts of the field.

Midway through his session, he stopped to recalibrate the machine when the pitches weren’t coming in correctly.

He got frustrated at times. But he kept hitting. That is, until it was time to pick them up, which he did, too.

A lifetime .182 hitter with the Mountaineers, Tucker has known frustration at the dish.

But Randy Mazey will be the first to say he’s too important to remove from the lineup.

For more than a half-hour, Tucker was on the field Tuesday night, putting in the work he hopes will get him out of his slump.