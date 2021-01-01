Tshiebwe steps away from WVU hoops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A new year begins with a noteworthy development from WVU men’s basketball.

Head coach Bob Huggins announced Friday that star forward Oscar Tshiebwe is stepping away from the program due to personal reasons.

“Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time,” Huggins said.

Tshiebwe is averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds through 10 games this season. Though Huggins has been vocal about his struggles this campaign, he recently said he thought the big man was turning a corner after posting a double-double in the team’s most recent win vs. Northeastern.

Tshiebwe was named to the preseason All-Big 12 roster before the 2020-21 season began. He’s also a former McDonald’s All-American.