Tshiebwe, Culver receive preseason honors from Big 12

West Virginia’s formidable frontcourt is back — and they’re already getting attention from the Big 12 Conference.

Sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe and junior Derek Culver were given preseason nods from the Big 12, the conference announced on Wednesday. Tshiebwe was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, while Culver was given an honorable mention nod.

Tshiebwe was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team along with fellow Mountaineer Miles McBride after his stellar debut season in the Old Gold and Blue, in which he averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Culver was given an honorable mention to the All-Big 12 team after he posted clips of 10.4 points and 8.6 boards per game.

Here is the full team for this season (note: an extra position was added as the result of a tie):

Name, School Pos. Height Weight Class Hometown/Prev. School Jared Butler, Baylor G 6-3 195 Jr. Reserve, La./Riverside Marcus Garrett, Kansas G 6-5 195 Sr. Dallas, Texas/Skyline Austin Reaves, Oklahoma G 6-5 206 Sr. Newark, Ark./Cedar Ridge/Wichita State Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State G 6-8 200 Fr. Arlington Texas/Montverde Academy Matt Coleman III, Texas G 6-2 180 Sr. Norfolk, Va./Oak Hill Academy Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia F 6-9 260 So. Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo/Kennedy Catholic (Pa.)

Honorable Mention: MaCio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown III (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Derek Culver (West Virginia)

Butler was also named the Preseason Player of the Year, while Marcus Santos-Silva of Texas Tech was given the Preseason Newcomer of the Year nod. Cunningham was named Preseason Freshman of the Year.

The Mountaineers open their season against Texas A&M in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Nov. 25.