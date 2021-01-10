Tshiebwe announces transfer to Kentucky

Just 10 days after his departure from WVU men’s basketball, sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe announced that he will join the Kentucky Wildcats.
The former Mountaineer released the following statement on Twitter Sunday night:
Tshiebwe appeared in 10 games for WVU during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest. He was named a preseason All-Big 12 honoree and is a former McDonald’s All-American.
On a recent episode of The Bob Huggins Show, the head coach of the Mountaineers blamed “outside influences” for dictating Tshiebwe’s exit from his program.
“I think it’s the world we live in,” Huggins said. “It’s better to steal than it is to work and earn things. It’s take the easy way out, and I think there were some people involved who saw where they could benefit, maybe profit, and worked very diligently at trying to get him out.”
Tshiebwe, a former top recruit in Pennsylvania, was recruited heavily by Kentucky before joining WVU ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.