Tracking WVU’s latest bracketology projections

Gabe Osabuohien drives inside as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

The Mountaineers are slipping out of the picture -- but there's still plenty of hope

West Virginia has nearly made it through the gauntlet portion of its schedule, squaring up to face its fifth ranked opponent in seven games on Saturday.

This part of the slate hasn’t treated the Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) well. They’ve lost all six of their games in that stretch, including a pair of home losses to Baylor and Oklahoma, and another in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Arkansas.

Entering the gauntlet, the Mountaineers’ postseason hopes were already faltering — but now, they are in serious risk. WVU has slipped two spots in the NET ranking, now sitting at No. 64. Ken Pomeroy is a little friendlier to the Mountaineers, however, slotting them at No. 58.

This reflects in various bracketology projections, some of which have the Mountaineers on the outside of the NCAA Tournament looking in. Both ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and SI’s Kevin Sweeney pit WVU in the first four out, as Lunardi slots them as the first team out of the tournament overall.

Hope is far from lost, however. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is kinder to the Mountaineers with a month to go, keeping them as an 11-seed. That sets up a first round matchup with Tennessee, who has faced — and lost to — two Big 12 opponents already this year. (Note: Palm’s projection was published on Jan. 31, before WVU’s most recent defeat.)

Luckily for WVU, it has plenty of time to build its resume and solidify a spot in the Big Dance. Of course, the most surefire way to do that at this point would be to win in the Big 12 Tournament and claim an automatic bid, but at the same time, they compete in the toughest basketball league in the nation, providing them with plenty of opportunity to make up ground.

West Virginia has a total of 10 games left before the Big 12 Tournament starts on March 9. If they were all played today, victories in nine of those 10 contests would count as quadrant one wins, the biggest possible resume booster. The only outlier is the road clash at TCU on Feb. 21, which would be quadrant two, but all of this is subject to change as teams move in the NET rankings.

Step one for WVU, however, is to snap its skid with a victory over No. 14 Texas Tech on Saturday.