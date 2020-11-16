TJ Simmons, Tykee Smith earn Big 12 weekly honors

A pair of Mountaineers has been tabbed after their strong performances in West Virginia’s 24-6 win against TCU on Saturday.
Safety Tykee Smith was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after racking up nine total tackles, a tackle for loss and a game-sealing interception against the Horned Frogs. The pick was Smith’s second of the season, tying Alonzo Addae for the team’s lead.
Redshirt senior TJ Simmons was given the Offensive Player of the Week award after catching two touchdowns in the victory, along with a team-high 90 receiving yards. He was a force on the ground as well, taking a pair of carries for 16 yards.