Tim Flynn signs two state champions

West Virginia University’s wrestling team has signed Brody Conley and Ian Bush to National Letters of Intent, as announced by fourth-year coach Tim Flynn Wednesday afternoon.

“Both guys are good kids, good students, hardworking guys, and I just think you can’t go wrong with those guys,” coach Flynn said.

Conley joins the Mountaineers ranked No. 11 in the country at 170 pounds as well as the No. 89 overall recruit in the entire 2022 class according to FloWrestling.

“He (Conley) is a really high-level wrestler, but more importantly I think he fits what we are trying to get,” coach Flynn explained.

The Tiffin, Ohio, native heads into his senior season with a 131-9 record after claiming the 170-pound Ohio State Championship and going undefeated (44-0) last season for the Colombian Tornados. His championship run comes off a 40-4 sophomore season, where the sophomore was projected to win the Ohio State Championship before the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

As a freshman, Conley transformed into a household name upon registering a 47-5 record and a fourth-place finish at the 145-pound weight class of the state tournament.

The two-time NHSCA High School Nationals All-American also won the Freshman Divisional National Championship at 145 pounds in 2019, while taking fourth in the Junior Division at 170 pounds earlier this year.

Similarly, Bush claimed an undefeated mark of 27-0, which included 26 pins, leading him to a West Virginia State Championship at 182 pounds. He heads into his final season for the Cameron Dragons with a combined record of 107-10 and three-straight appearances at the state championships.

“We always want to keep the best kids in West Virginia home and certainly I think he is one of if not the best kid in the state (West Virginia),” Flynn said.

The Cameron, West Virginia, native first landed on the scene placing fifth to become a NHSCA High School Nationals All-American while earning his first trip to the state

Championships. The success transitioned into his sophomore season, where the 170-pound grappler posted a 45-3 record and finished runner-up in his return to the postseason tournament.

