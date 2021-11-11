Three WVU women’s soccer players earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

West Virginia midfielder Lilly McCarthy awaits a Mountaineer set piece during the first half of her squad’s season-opening rout of Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team were named to the 2021 Academic All-District 2 First Team on Thursday, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Senior defender Jordan Brewster, junior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand and sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy were recognized on this year’s all-district team. Brewster garners her second consecutive honor, while Vallerand and McCarthy tallied the first accolades of their careers. The trio now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America National ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honors will be selected in the coming weeks and announced in early December.

West Virginia’s three academic all-district honorees this year marks the most for the squad in a single season since 2015, when WVU also placed three student-athletes on the team. In all, the Mountaineers have garnered 35 selections since 2001, including at least one honoree in eight of the last nine seasons.

Last season, Brewster went on to earn 2020-21 Academic All-America Third Team honors, becoming West Virginia’s first All-America honoree since Bianca St. Georges in 2018.

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster earned recognition on the Academic All-District team with a 3.58 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) as a general business major. She was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the second consecutive season earlier this year and also was named a candidate for the 2021 Women’s Soccer Senior CLASS Award. A three-time Academic All-Big 12 team member, she played all 1,922 total minutes of game action for West Virginia this fall and helped the defense record 11 shutouts.



The two-time co-captain started all 20 matches and tallied six points (2G, 2A) in 2021, earning her fourth career honor on the All-Big 12 Team, as well as her second as a member of the first team. Additionally, Brewster earned a pair of Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week nods this season and garnered recognition on the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week on Sept. 14.

Vallerand hails from Terrebonne, Quebec, and earned recognition on the academic all-district team with a 3.86 cumulative GPA, majoring in criminology. A two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member, Vallerand started 17 matches for WVU this fall, tallying 1,323 total minutes of game action. She finished the campaign tied for third on the team with nine points, including four goals and one assist. Her four tallies on the year were good for No. 3 on the squad.

A two-way player, Vallerand began the season at forward and led WVU in goals before moving to defender mid-season. She helped the defense tally six shutouts and hold six of nine opponents to three shots on goal or fewer after moving to the back line.

McCarthy is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and she was named to the all-district team with a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a business major. A member of the Academic All-Big 12 First Team this year, she co-led the team with three assists on the season. McCarthy also finished the campaign tied for third on team with nine points and tied for fourth with three goals. She was one of just nine Mountaineers to finish the year with 1,000+ minutes, logging 1,426 minutes of total game action.

Additionally, McCarthy started 19 matches for WVU this fall and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team a season ago, while also earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors on April 6, 2020.

WVU finished the year with a 10-5-5 record, including a 3-3-3 mark in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers won at least 10 games for the 22nd consecutive season and tallied their seventh Big 12 Championship semifinal appearance since joining the league in 2012.

