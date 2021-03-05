The postseason is near: get caught up with The Bob Huggins Show!

West Virginia men’s hoops is set to take the WVU Coliseum court this weekend in their regular season finale against Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Before tip-off at 2 p.m. ET, catch up with a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things WVU hoops as they preview Saturday’s clash with the Cowboys.

Tony and Coach Huggins look back at the Mountaineers’ win over the Kansas State Wildcats, as well as their overtime loss against No. 2 Baylor in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Coach Huggins discusses what he liked and what can be improved before the Mountaineers face the Cowboys at the Coliseum.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They recap the Mountaineers’ 1-1 week against Kansas State and Baylor. Anjelica takes a look back at Mike Carey and his crew as they top the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan. Nick breaks down which Big 12 Conference men’s basketball teams have landed themselves in the AP Top 25, and what March Madness seeding may look like.

Tony and Coach Huggins rejoin the program to take a look back at The Bob Huggins Fish Fry. The event has raised around $500,000 for the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment and Remember the Miners Endowment.

WVU women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey joins the program to discuss his squad’s play as they prepare to wrap up their regular season. Carey gives an injury update on junior guard Madisen Smith and tells why he thinks KK Deans has turned out to be a key contributor for the Mountaineers.

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker is back to bring you his thoughts on Bob Huggins’s ball club. He gives his keys to a Mountaineer victory over the Cowboys and his thoughts on seniors Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you his breakdown on some of the Mountaineers’ best plays against the Baylor Bears in a new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General.

Anjelica recaps WVU’s win over the TCU Horned Frogs that came off a career night for Fairmont native Jalen Bridges.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.