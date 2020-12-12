The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 14

This weekend on the regular season finale of The Neal Brown Show, the Gold and Blue Nation team will honor the seniors for WVU football, and their leadership during an unusual season. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers, and look back on the 2020 season.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Brown look back at the Mountaineers’ tough loss in their final road game of the season against Iowa State. Coach Brown and Tony look back on an unusual season of play during a global pandemic. Coach Brown looks at the positives of play within their program, and he commends his team of how strong they have played throughout the season. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica will highlight a few key seniors for this Mountaineer team, and their accomplishments while they’ve been apart of the team. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will also join the program to bring you his biggest hit of the season so far, sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration:

WVU defensive assistant coach Jahmile Addae sits down with Anjelica to discuss some of the key defensive units for the Mountaineers, and the impact their making to make this WVU defense elite:

WVU Football Radio Analyst Dwight Wallace chats with Nick on his keys to the season, and players that have been a key component for success this season. Dwight’s keys to the season is brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

WVU Football Radio Sideline Analyst Jed Drenning discusses WVU’s 42-6 loss against the Cyclones. Drenning also gives analysis on how the seniors have helped the climb for success for the Mountaineers:

While the Mountaineers may not get to play this weekend in Milan Puskar Stadium for senior day against Oklahoma, we still caught up with some of those seniors and what their time here has meant to them. Hear from seniors Chase Behrndt, Jeffrey Pooler Jr., Darius Stills, Mike Brown, Sean Mahone and T.J. Simmons and how much Mountaineer Nation means to them:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to breakdown some of Jarret Doege’s best plays throughout this 2020 season in the Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the recruiting process during an unusual time in sports. Coach Brown discusses what goes into recruiting during a pandemic, and what is an isn’t allowed, how coaches haven’t been able to live evaluate prospects and how coaches haven’t been able to have normal correspondents with prospects. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: