WVU's shortstop is getting comfortable in the batter's box ahead of Big 12 play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker missed nearly a full year of baseball.

The Mountaineer infielder was forced to sit out all of the 2021 season due to an injury he sustained in the preseason.

In fact, when he took the field in Conway, South Carolina for Opening Day of the 2022 campaign on February 18, 709 days had passed since he last suited up for the Mountaineers in a regular season game.

Working his way back from a year-long absence, the redshirt junior struggled to start this season.

Following another 0-for-2 day at the plate against Duke on March 15, Tucker had a batting average of just .081 – just three hits in 37 at bats.

West Virginia was scheduled to face High Point the following day. However, inclement weather canceled the contest, which gave Tucker and the Mountaineers an extra day off ahead of their weekend series against Campbell.

The extra day off could have been just what Tucker needed to reset.

In the three games this weekend against Campbell, Tucker seemingly found his swing, again. The shortstop recorded four hits in nine at bats against the Camels.

That performance not only more than doubled his season hit total, but it nearly doubled his season batting average. Following play on Sunday, Tucker is now hitting .152 on the year.

Two of his four hits against Campbell left the yard.

His home run in Saturday’s victory over the Camels came exactly three years to the day of his first and only career round tripper. Tucker homered again Sunday. It was a solo home run in the eighth inning that cut the West Virginia deficit to 6-4.

Tucker has gotten off to slow starts at the plate in each of his three seasons with the Mountaineers. His .199 batting average during his freshman year in 2019 is the best season-long average of his collegiate career.

One thing Tucker has always been able to do, though, is get on base.

Despite an average that’s well-below the Mendoza line, the Prince George, Virginia native has an on-base percentage of .339 this season. He’s the only West Virginia hitter to have an on-base percentage that is more than double his average.

In 2019, he got on base at a .365 clip despite owning a batting average just below .200.

When Tucker does get on base, he is one of the biggest base-stealing threats that Randy Mazey has at his disposal.

Tucker is 9-for-9 in stealing bases this year, which ties him for fourth in the Big 12 Conference in steals. In fact, he has two more steals than he does hits.

In the last full season he played, in 2019, he was 19-for-24 on stolen base attempts. Tucker has swiped extra bases at a success rate of 85.4 percent during his Mountaineer career.

After a long bus trip from North Carolina back to Morgantown, Tucker will put his three-game hitting streak on the line Wednesday against rival Marshall.

It will be a good test to see if he can keep the hot streak going.

The Mountaineers, who have struggled as a whole at the plate in recent games, need Tucker’s hot streak to continue.

First pitch between WVU and Marshall is set for 6:30 p.m. at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday.