Tennis welcomes Duquesne, YSU to Morgantown

The West Virginia University tennis team (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) is back in Morgantown for the first time this spring, as the Mountaineers play host to Duquesne and Youngstown State on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Summit Tennis Academy.

First serve against the Dukes is set for 10 a.m. ET, while competition against the Penguins begins at 3 p.m. Live stream and live stats for all home matches will be available on WVUsports.com.

“It’s good to be playing matches at home and open up our home slate against two solid programs on Sunday,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “We have been preparing well, playing well and are looking forward to making strides on the court this weekend.”

Marking the 31st meeting between the two schools, the Mountaineers will battle the Dukes for the first time since 2019, when WVU topped Duquesne 6-1. The Dukes enter Sunday’s match with a 1-2 record, with a recent loss, 1-6, loss to Toledo.

West Virginia and Youngstown State are set to meet for the fifth time since 2007. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 4-0. In the previous four meetings, WVU has outscored YSU, 22-5. The Penguins come to Morgantown with a 2-2 record, coming off a 3-4 loss against UNLV.

West Virginia is coming off a split weekend in Virginia. The Mountaineers topped William & Mary, 4-3, on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Williamsburg. Freshman Camilla Bossi secured the match for West Virginia, the Mountaineers earned their first win over the Tribe. On Sunday, Feb. 6, WVU fell to VCU, 3-4, in Richmond.

A recap of the both matches will be available on WVUsports.com.

