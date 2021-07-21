Tennessee transfer DL Darel Middleton picks WVU

The West Virginia defensive line gets ready to cover their gap responsibilities at a spring practice on April 10, 2021 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Defensive lineman Darel Middleton announced Wednesday that he will continue his college football career at West Virginia — but not before giving a dig at a former SEC opponent.

Middleton, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, made his announcement in a Twitter video that flashed the logo for Ole Miss before cutting to a shot of himself with the flying WV logo — teasing SEC fans.

After a couple of weeks of thinking and talking things over with family, friends, and mentors that love me and will always be in my corner. I’m finally getting out my own way & just putting my future in god hands & going 1k MPH with my head held high. #KeepGoing #TrustTheClimb🏔 pic.twitter.com/I8KVtm0VZ1 — Darel E. Middleton (@Darel__) July 22, 2021

Mountaineer fans were tipped to the news when Neal Brown sent his trademarked “Let’s Go!!!” tweet, which indicates a new addition to his roster. Brown and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail, adding four transfers so far to go along with a recruiting class that is currently ranked 26th nationally by 247Sports.

Let’s Go!!! — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) July 22, 2021

Middleton, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, leaves the Volunteers after two seasons. He played in 22 games in that span, amassing 43 total tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.