Tennessee transfer DL Darel Middleton picks WVU

Defensive lineman Darel Middleton announced Wednesday that he will continue his college football career at West Virginia — but not before giving a dig at a former SEC opponent.
Middleton, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, made his announcement in a Twitter video that flashed the logo for Ole Miss before cutting to a shot of himself with the flying WV logo — teasing SEC fans.
Mountaineer fans were tipped to the news when Neal Brown sent his trademarked “Let’s Go!!!” tweet, which indicates a new addition to his roster. Brown and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail, adding four transfers so far to go along with a recruiting class that is currently ranked 26th nationally by 247Sports.
Middleton, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, leaves the Volunteers after two seasons. He played in 22 games in that span, amassing 43 total tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.