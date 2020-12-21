Tennessee pauses team activities due to COVID-19, will not compete in Liberty Bowl

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) plays against BYU during an NCAA football game in Knoxville, Tenn. Smith was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

Tennessee football has paused all team activities and ended its season after an increase of COVID-19 cases within the program, dropping out of the Liberty Bowl and leaving West Virginia without an opponent for the time being.

After reports of the team’s possible dropping out circulated on social media, the team confirmed the news with its own announcement.

“The decision was made in consultation with health officials, the Southeastern Conference and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with University, CDC and local health department guidelines. The University of Tennessee extends its sincere appreciation to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the city of Memphis and is disappointed it will not be able to fulfill its commitment on New Year’s Eve.”

One of those confirmed cases was Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who is now isolating at home. He said in a statement that he is experiencing mild symptoms, but overall feels “fine.”

“We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority,” Pruitt said. “I am especially proud of our team and medical staff in safely navigating through a unique season where we played all 10 of our regular-season games.”